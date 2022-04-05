Paris police arrest report || April 5, 2022

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An alleged serial arsonist in Paris turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Paris Police said 32-year-old Cody Ryan Hallman confessed to setting fires at five separate locations, all in men’s bathrooms, on Tuesday. Police said they identified him thanks to surveillance camera footage. Paris...
SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following:
Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder.
Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police)
His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr.
Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths.
Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston.
“He just told me he was going...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk.
A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred.
Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved.
According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited.
After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers.
When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is.
Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim.
Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
The Texas Supreme Court says the family of an exotic dancer killed in a car accident cannot take the Baby Dolls Topless Saloon to trial. In January of 2019, stripper Stephanie Hernandez was killed in a high speed car accident at I-35 and Royal.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm.
If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)
On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police seized $50,000 in cash, 12 lbs. of marijuana, 124 grams of mushrooms, and several stolen guns in a March 30 drug bust.
Police recovered $50,000 in cash, stolen guns, and drugs in a Mar. 30 bust. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)
Narcotics officers were watching a suspected drug house in Northwest Fort Worth when two different vehicles drove by and made significant drug purchases.
Police made a traffic stop on the first vehicle, seizing guns and drugs.
The second suspect left the house and stopped at a nearby convenience store to get a drink. As officers were watching...
DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
Methamphetamine, marijuana and a wanted man were found during traffic stops, which resulted in three arrests Monday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies reported stopping a Ford Escape at 4:11 p.m. April 4, 2022, on Hillcrest Drive at Airport Road for a traffic violation. Upon contact with the 43-year-old West Chester, Ohio man in the vehicle, Deputy Elijah Fite noted the man’s hands were visibly shaking and he displayed signs of bruxism, an involuntary movement and jerking of the jaw commonly associated with recent narcotics use.
A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Chika Anyiam on Monday again raised the bonds for Julio Guerrero, the murder suspect who's also accused of shooting a three-year-old girl in the head during a road rage incident and shooting at police officers during a standoff last year. Guerrero had posted bond...
Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas.
Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition.
At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died...
