Undertaker helped Baron Corbin gain a better grasp of the small details that help paint the bigger picture of a story in wrestling. Baron Corbin has, in the past, talked about having conversations with The Undertaker where the WWE Hall of Famer helps him understand how to better present himself on television, sharing a portion of the knowledge that has kept The Undertaker as a consistent character on WWE programming for over 30 years. One such conversation took place backstage at a Royal Rumble event, where Baron Corbin says he had a 40-minute conversation with Mark Calaway, the man behind the character, about how to best poise himself, as a big man, after doing a move.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO