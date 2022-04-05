Chris Rock adds second Pittsburgh show on Ego Death World Tour

Chris Rock has announced a new UK tour for 2022, his first in four years.The comedian has promised that his Ego Death tour will be “introspective” and “very personal”.He will play four dates, one each in Leeds, London, Birmingham and Manchester, from 12 to 15 May.Tickets for Chris Rock’s Ego Death UK tour go on sale from 17 March and can be purchased here.Rock recently announced a US tour of the same name that will span 38 dates and being on 2 April in New Jersey, before concluding on 17 November in Los Angeles.The comedian is also going on...

