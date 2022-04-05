Deputies look for people who threw 2 dogs in Upstate lake

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people who were filmed throwing dogs into Lake Russell on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened near the Jim Rampey Boat Ramp.

The video shows four people standing along the shoreline, and one person throwing a dog into the water.

The witness told deputies that the people along the shoreline were laughing about what they were doing.

Abbeville County Captain Matthew Graham spoke with the witness who took the video. He said the same individual threw two dogs into the lake multiple times, even though the video only shows it one time.

“We’re not going to tolerate any kind of cruelty towards animals,” said Graham.

The incident was reported Monday, and deputies are following up on tips.

“The quality of the video is not the best, but we have been receiving tips of possibly who could be involved, and that’s what we’re following up on”, Graham said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 446-6000.

