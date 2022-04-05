COVID-19 Infection Or Vaccine? Study Confirms Which Is More Effective For Immunity

SARS-CoV-2 infection poses increased risks of poor outcomes during pregnancy, including preterm birth and stillbirth. There is also developing concern over the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the placenta, and these effects seem to vary between different viral variants. Despite these risks, many pregnant individuals have been reluctant to be vaccinated against the virus owing to safety concerns. We now have extensive data confirming the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, although it will also be necessary to determine the effectiveness of these vaccines specifically against newly emerging viral variants, including Omicron. In this Progress article, I cover recent developments in our understanding of the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy, and how vaccination can reduce these.

