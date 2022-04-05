Helen Edna Jo Schmidt, 59, Amoret

On Tuesday, April 21, 1936, Edna Catherine Thompson took her first breath on this earth and was delivered into the loving arms of her family, including Charles Clinton Thompson, Erma Mae Martin and big brother Eugene Allen Thompson. She was named after her father’s mother Edna Cathryn Summerlin Thompson. The family home was located on Seminary Hill in Centralia. She attended Centralia schools and in her freshman year of high school she met and married Herman Carl Naumann at the age of 15. They had three children together; and as a “stay-at-home mom” there were plenty of school activities, PTA meetings, Little League baseball games, Boy Scouts and keeping a watchful eye on those boys who loved to ride their bikes all over town and get into all kinds of mischief. They raised pigs, had chickens, ducks and geese, even a horse in that little house on Waunch Prairie on Seward Street in Centralia and of course all the regular neighborhood shenanigans to keep her on her toes; she was there to oversee it all. She carpooled the neighborhood kids to kindergarten located in the Carpenters Hall in Centralia, it was during these carpools where my husband at the tender age of 6 met his first love, Emily Gruenenfelder. Thank goodness for the Centralia school system offering first graders bus rides to and from school. She also attended every game and put to good use her experience as freshman “Yell Queen” in 1951 at Centralia High School. She loved attending those games of her boys and was always there cheering them on. She loved making a big pot of spaghetti, which was her favorite dinner, but also Jerry’s and to this day it is still her middle son’s favorite.

