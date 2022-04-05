ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amoret, MO

Helen Edna Jo Schmidt, 59, Amoret

By News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Edna Jo Schmidt, age 59, of Amoret, Missouri, previously Albert City, Iowa passed away on Sunday April 3, 2022 at the home of her son Micheal Schmidt and daughter-in-law Julie in Amoret, Missouri. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at...

