2 arrested during traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two men have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges during a traffic stop in Catskill. New York State Police said Angelo Salvatore, 38, of Catskill, and Michael Scalice, 35, of Red Hook, were arrested on April 4.

On Monday around 2:45 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on West Bridge Street for a traffic violation. Police said the passenger, Scalice, was found with cocaine and heroin. A “billy club” was also found in the car.

Charges for Scalice

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Charges for Salvatore

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree — previous conviction (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Both were arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court. Salvatore was remanded to Green County Jail and is set to return to the Town of Catskill Court on April 7. Scalice was released but was then remanded to custody for an outstanding warrant. He was later issued an appearance ticket for April 7 to the Town of Catskill Court.

