Jewelry store closing next month after nearly three decades in the Lee Heights Shops

Old Hollywood homes for sale are shining a much-welcomed light on vintage real estate, which is seeing a massive resurgence on the current market. And no matter their style, those who consider themselves arbiters of style tend to have an affinity—or at least an appreciation—for anything vintage. Whether it’s a colorful skirt from Gianni Versace’s first collection or a 1980 Eero Saarinen Tulip armchair, there’s something enticing about pieces that have survived both the era of mass production and the evolution of trends. However, when people consider the realm of vintage, real estate rarely comes to mind, but homes erected more than a quarter of a century ago are just as—if not more—alluring than a piece of clothing or furniture. What’s more, vintage homes whose former residents were members of Hollywood’s elite carry a certain charisma that new-builds don’t.

REAL ESTATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO