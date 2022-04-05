ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Jewelry store closing next month after nearly three decades in the Lee Heights Shops

By Matt Blitz
arlnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFacets Fine Jewelry is closing in May after 27 years in the Lee Heights Shops. The shop on 4530 Cherry Hill Road is shuttering due to owners Suzanne and Tom Arnold retiring after six decades making, designing, and selling jewelry. The plan, according to the owners, is to be open until...

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Longview News-Journal

Longview antique store closing after decades in business

On Tuesday, Betty Madewell welcomed a steady stream of longtime customers as they walked up to her checkout counter with the treasures they'd found in her store, Betty's Antiques. After first opening in downtown Longview about 29 years ago, she moved her store to Cotton Street one year later, to...
LONGVIEW, TX
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
mansionglobal.com

California Home Once Owned by Cindy Crawford Lists for $99.5 Million

Retired hedge funder Adam Weiss is listing his home in Malibu, Calif., for $99.5 million. A Malibu, Calif., beach house that was once owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford is coming on the market for $99.5 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. The...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Business
County
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Business
mansionglobal.com

Betty White’s Sun-Filled Former Home in Coastal California Lists for $7.95 Million

"Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," said listing agent Nicole Truszkowski. Composite: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images; Aerial Canvas for Sotheby's International Realty. A four-bedroom bayside property owned for decades by late actress and comedian Betty...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Jane Russell
Person
John Wayne
Robb Report

This Colorful Diamond Ring Could Fetch $6 Million at Christie’s Next Magnificent Jewels Sale

Click here to read the full article. A trio of mesmerizing, multimillion-dollar diamond rings will lead Christie’s upcoming Magnificent Jewels auction. The standout of the sale, which will take place in New York on April 13, is known as the Fuchsia Rose. This glitzy platinum ring features a potentially flawless 8.82-carat purple-pink diamond at the center and a sizable colorless stone on either side. As rare as it is beautiful, the Fuchsia Rose is expected to sell for between $4 million–$6 million. Also headlining the sale is a fancy blue diamond ring that weighs a hefty 11.63 carats and a vivid yellow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Katy Perry Lists Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $19.5 Million

Pop star Katy Perry listed her Beverly Hills home Monday for nearly $19.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence is “one of the most private and special homes in the exclusive guarded celebrity enclave of Hidden Valley Road in Beverly Hills,” according to the listing with Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Christmas Gifts#Beverly Hills#The Lee Heights Shops#Arlington Magazine
architecturaldigest.com

From Frank Sinatra’s Bungalow to Bette Davis’ Beach House, These 5 Vintage Hollywood Homes Are for Sale

Old Hollywood homes for sale are shining a much-welcomed light on vintage real estate, which is seeing a massive resurgence on the current market. And no matter their style, those who consider themselves arbiters of style tend to have an affinity—or at least an appreciation—for anything vintage. Whether it’s a colorful skirt from Gianni Versace’s first collection or a 1980 Eero Saarinen Tulip armchair, there’s something enticing about pieces that have survived both the era of mass production and the evolution of trends. However, when people consider the realm of vintage, real estate rarely comes to mind, but homes erected more than a quarter of a century ago are just as—if not more—alluring than a piece of clothing or furniture. What’s more, vintage homes whose former residents were members of Hollywood’s elite carry a certain charisma that new-builds don’t.
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Robb Report

Katy Perry’s Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $19.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Singer Katy Perry might still be a California girl after relocating to Montecito in October 2020, but she’s saying goodbye to her beloved Beverly Hills. The pop star recently listed her exquisite residence in the celebrity-filled guarded enclave of Hidden Valley Road for $19.5 million, almost a year after selling the home’s guest house for a separate $7.5 million. She now lives full-time in her native Santa Barbara with her partner, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy. Perry purchased the Beverly Hills estate in 2017 for $18 million, property records show. Neighbors include other...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Wbaltv.com

'Milkshake bar' selling over-the-top desserts will open in Old Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A shop serving over-the-top milkshakes and other extravagant desserts is coming to Old Ellicott City. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, an ice cream concept with roots in South Carolina, will open at 8225 Main St. in the historic district this summer. The milkshake bar sells shakes stacked high with toppings like waffles, doughnuts, cookies and candy.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy