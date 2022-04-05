PlayStation Rumor Shares Update on The Last of Us Part 3

Marvel's Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Infinity War surprise today, courtesy of the in-game marketplace and courtesy of Iron Man. Hardcore Marvel fans will need no introduction to Iron Man's Mark 50, also known as The Mark L. This is one of Iron Man's more iconic suits as it's adorned by Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War in the battle against Thanos. In official lore, this is one of the more advanced Iron Man suits, possessing functions and capabilities that previous suits did not offer. In Marvel's Avengers though, none of this is going to be realized. Rather, it will simply be a cosmetic design.
