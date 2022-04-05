ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, KS

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Decatur, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Baker County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Donalsonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bainbridge and West Bainbridge around 235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Vada, Hanover, Ausmac, Babcock, Brinson, Davis Park, Little Hope, Lela, Eldorendo and Decatur Co A/P. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Miller County in southwestern Georgia Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia Southern Randolph County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia Seminole County in southwestern Georgia Early County in southwestern Georgia South central Terrell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT/230 PM CDT/. * At 153 PM EDT/1253 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Edison to 6 miles southeast of Cottonwood, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Donalsonville, Bainbridge, Edison, Arlington, Columbia, Leary, West Bainbridge, Walker, Douglasville, Centerville, Malone, Gordon, Iron City, Damascus and Brinson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Although north winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will still be possible for a couple more hours, the threat for damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher has ended for the evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Graham, Haywood, Madison, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Madison; Swain WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET The wind advisory has ended. Sporadic, low-end wind gusts are still possible at high elevations.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Gusty winds re expected to continue into this afternoon, but they are expected to remain below warning and advisory criteria.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
The Brownsville Herald

High wind warning issued for parts of RGV

A high wind warning has been issued for Southern Hidalgo County and inland Cameron and Willacy counties. The high wind warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. today. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gust of 65 mph are anticipated, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reported.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 06:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 370.0 feet, Coffee Landing Road is flooding just north of Beason Creek and toward Box Elder Drive. Campsites just north of the mouth of Beason Creek are flooding. Box Elder Drive is flooded. Access to sites along Bargeview Lane is cut off. Diamond Island Drive is flooded at Mud Creek just west of Gammill Slough Road. The west end of Cross Pond Road is flooding. Slough just east of Wilkinson Ferry Drive across the river from Saltillo is beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 370.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 370.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stafford, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northerly winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Kings Canyon NP, Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Sequoia NP and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

