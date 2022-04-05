High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 02:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, and the Central Laramie Range including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday night. The strongest winds are expected later this afternoon through this evening for the Interstate 25 corridor. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 26 DAYS AGO