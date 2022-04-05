Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located over Panama City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Bay County, including the following locations Bayhead, Brannonville, Dirego Park, Recota Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Majette, Camp Flowers and Cedar Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO