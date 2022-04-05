Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 PM tonight for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Teller County, Fremont County and all of the southeast Plains A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Sunday for gusty winds and low humidity value for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224 and 226 through 233, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero and eastern las Animas counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...224...226...227...228...229...230...231...232 AND 233 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...224...226...227...228...229...230...231 232 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...224...226 227...228...229...230...231...232 and 233. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Through 9 PM MDT this evening, and 11 AM MDT to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
