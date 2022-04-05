ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Teen arrested after car to car shooting in Sunnyside

By Action News Staff
KIMA TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNNYSIDE -- A teenager from Zillah is facing serious charges after police say he shot a man in the head in Sunnyside. Sunnyside Police say at 11pm Monday night they responded to 911 calls...

