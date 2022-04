Hundreds of vendors are expected to sell their products at the two North Portland events.After two years absent due to the pandemic, the Portland Auto Swap Meet and the PIR Auto Swap Meet return for automotive enthusiasts in the next couple weeks. Both are expecting large crowds of vendors and buyers alike, especially now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing and things are feeling more normal. The two swap meets cooperate and run overlapping schedules. The larger of the two events is the Portland Auto Swap Meet, held at the Portland Expo Center located just north of PIR at 2060 N....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 DAYS AGO