Baseball Roundup in Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal

April 5, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Several players have big days at the plate leading their teams to important area victories

Alexandria 6, Moody 4

Cherokee County 15, White Plains 6: Walker Pruett went 3-for-3, homered twice and drove in six runs as the Warriors picked up a big area victory. He hit a grand slam in the third inning to make it 5-0 and a two-run homer in the fifth. Brock Burns had two hits and two RBIs for White Plains.

Childersburg 17, Saks 7: Caleb Swain and Jordan Sanders had two-run singles in the Tigers’ five-run first inning and Austin Luker hit a three-run homer in the second. Luker had five RBIs in the game. Mason Jairrels had a pair of hits for Saks.

Donoho 15, Faith Christian 1: Slade Haney homered twice, drove in seven runs and struck out seven over five innings on the mound. He hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fifth. Tyler Allen also homered for the Falcons.

Jacksonville 11, Fyffe 1: The Golden Eagles pulled away from a 3-1 lead with seven runs in the fourth inning. Kody Willingham gave up two Will Stephens hits and struck out 10 over five innings to get the win. Tito Canales had two hits for Jacksonville.

Oxford 11, Pell City 5: Miguel Mitchell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Sam Robertson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets. Carter Johnson’s two-run single in the bottom of the third capped a three-run rally that gave Oxford the lead.

Pleasant Valley 18, Glencoe 8:: The Raiders erupted for 13 runs in the third inning to pull away from a 3-2 game. Their first 12 hitters reached base safely. Garrett Cranmer had a two-run single, Braydon Maye a two-run double and Nate Shaw a two-run triple. Every batter in the PV lineup had at least one hit. Samuel Duncan had three, while Maye and Connor George each drove in three runs.

Piedmont 21, Ohatchee 3: Jack Hayes had four hits, homered twice, drove in six runs and pitched the first four innings for the Bulldogs (21-4). He hit a solo homer in the first inning to open the scoring and a three-run shot in the fifth. Max Hanson had three hits, while Austin Estes, Jake Austin and Cassius Fairs had two apiece. It was the Bulldogs’ 15th straight win.

Weaver 10, Wellborn 9: The Bearcats trailed 9-4 going into the top of the seventh, then erupted for six runs to take the lead. Elijah Smith went 3-for-3, while Christiana Marturello, Devin Anderson and Dalton Homesley had two hits apiece. [*** read more]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Calhoun Journal

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE