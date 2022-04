After a recent visit, Iowa extended its latest offer to class of 2023 safety and linebacker Nigel Glover. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect out of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, now has 15 power-five offers. The Hawkeyes are the eighth Big Ten school to offer Glover. Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin are the others. Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia comprise Glover’s other power-five offers. According to On3, Glover is a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 8 linebacker. On3 rates Glover as the No. 136 player nationally in the 2023 class and as...

