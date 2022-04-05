ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Acting AG Platkin announces launch of online portal allowing county prosecutors to report asset seizures, forfeitures

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – In accordance with legislation (S1963) mandating comprehensive disclosure and transparency requirements for the system of civil asset forfeiture, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Tuesday announced the launch of an online portal that allows county prosecutors to submit reports detailing seizure and forfeiture activities by law enforcement agencies...

wrnjradio.com

