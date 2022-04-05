How to Butterfly a Leg of Lamb

If you love to read before bed, you know the struggle of getting cozy under the covers only to have to get back up and turn the lights off before drifting to sleep. Remedy this by investing in a book light that easily clicks off; you can stash it on your nightstand when you're done with your latest page turner. While these mini lamps are convenient gadgets, it's also important to choose a quality iteration to protect your eyes while reading in low light. "When reading a book in dim light or looking at a screen much brighter than your surroundings, your eyes work a little harder to focus and you tend to blink less, which can cause dry eye or eye strain," explains Roma Patel, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Adjusting lighting to a comfortable setting, she says, can help reduce this discomfort, which is where book lights come in. You have several models to choose from: Some clip directly onto a novel's binding, while others are mounted to the wall—or you can even opt for a bedside lamp that pulls double duty as a book light. Here, we've corralled a number of options that will make your nighttime reading comfortable and strain-free.

