How to Butterfly a Leg of Lamb

By Rebecca Morris
marthastewart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrilled, roasted, or braised...there are so many ways to prepare and enjoy lamb. This versatile meat can cook up quickly on the grill for a summer cookout, or roast slow and low in the oven for a spring or winter feast. And when a leg of lamb is de-boned and butterflied,...

