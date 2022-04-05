ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet breaks hip on tour in Alaska

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtI35_0f0Byt9h00

Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet fell and broke his hip in Alaska, and his Grammy-winning band had to perform there without him.

His brother, guitarist David Doucet, wrote about the accident on his Facebook page and reposted the message on the page for the band, Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet.

He wrote on Saturday that he’d received a call from his 71-year-old brother on Friday — April Fool's Day — saying he’d slipped on ice by their hotel in Fairbanks and was scheduled for surgery.

“No Fooling,” David Doucet added. Responding to replies, he wrote on Sunday, “I understand the surgery went well.”

Michael Doucet led shows in Fairbanks on Friday night and in Anchorage on Saturday night, The Advocate reported.

“Thanks Fairbanks for hosting us and giving BeauSoleil sans Michael Doucet an opportunity to entertain you! Quite memorable!” he wrote.

David Doucet wrote on Sunday that he didn’t know whether the band would be able to perform this week as scheduled in Ohio and Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Oregon's fiddlers flock to Lebanon contest

To some at Oregon’s old-timiest, fiddliest music competition, winning is crucial. Others who gathered Saturday in Lebanon for the 56th Oregon State Fiddle Contest said they’re drawn to the energy, appearing on stage to saw out a very fast three abridged songs in four-minute rounds for the benefit of blind judges.
LEBANON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Fairbanks#Fiddler#Music#Facebook#Beausoleil
fox40jackson.com

Michael Jackson musical, ‘MJ,’ to launch national tour in 2023

The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year. “MJ,” packed with dozens of songs by the King of Pop and others, plans to hit 17 major cities over two years starting in 2023. It kicks off in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023.
JACKSON, MS
ABC News

ABC News

603K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy