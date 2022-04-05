ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF woman rebooked on flight that didn't exist after Delta Air cancellation

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHDum_0f0Bypcn00

A San Francisco woman found herself scrambling to get home after learning her return flight from Tahiti had been cancelled. What are a customer's rights if that happens to them?

Warm ocean water, tropical beauty and exciting adventures made for a wonderful trip for Lily Lee and her mother.

But dark clouds moved in when the young San Franciscan learned from Delta her flight home had been cancelled.

RELATED: Pent-up travel demand sparks spring break boom at SFO

Delta rebooked them on partner airline Air France for the next day, December 30. Then they received more bad news after they arrived at the airport.

"There actually is no flight on the 30th. There's nothing scheduled on the day at all. We're kind of like panicked," said Lee.

The timing couldn't have been worse for Lee and her mom.

Delta suffered hundreds of flight cancellations that same day in the East Coast and the Midwest due to a severe winter storm. The airline's automated phone message warned of hold times of six hours.

Lee found it impossible to speak with anyone at Delta and the airline did not have an agent at the Tahiti airport.

But this was urgent.

"Oh, my God," exclaimed Lily while playing with her new poodle, Spock.

She had previously scheduled to meet a flight nanny at SFO the day after her return to take possession of her dog. Desperate, she paid premium pricing to book a same-day seat on United.

"And we also had to pay for hotels, like food, an extra day. She also missed work, I missed work as well," said Lee.

RELATED: Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home

Scott Keyes is with Scott's Cheap Flights.

"When an airline cancels or significantly changes your flight, you're entitled to a full cash refund whether an airline mentions it or not," said Keyes.

Unfortunately, the regulations do not define what's considered "significant," so Keyes says airlines have a lot of wiggle room. He thinks those regulations don't go far enough.

"Unfortunately you don't have legal protections for additional compensation. The airline is not legally required to put you up in a hotel or provide you meals," he said.

Delta agreed to refund $750 of her $2,100 round trip fare, but declined to offer any compensation for any extra expenses

Lee took to TikTok to vent her frustration.

"Now the problem is, how do I get that compensation?" she asked.

Lee also contacted 7 on Your Side.

The airline eventually agreed to reimburse her another $750 for additional expenses and tacked on a $400 voucher.

Lee is pleased but points out the reimbursement does not cover all her extra costs.

The airline told 7 On Your Side: "Delta apologizes for the customer experience with a booked connection with a partner airline."

Lee has since put in a claim using the travel insurance that comes with the American Express credit card she used to book the flight. American Express declined her claim, saying Delta has already reimbursed her. Lee appealed that decision, saying she still has not been made whole.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE !

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here . As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0f0Bypcn00

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Flight cancellations continue at Orlando International after weekend of huge delays

Thousands of passengers this weekend had their flights canceled or delayed at Orlando International Airport leaving some without a way back home. A total of 204 flights were canceled between Saturday and Sunday due to a combination of severe weather that ran through the Sunshine State on Saturday, personnel shortages and a high demand of customers, according MCO spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell. ...
ORLANDO, FL
simpleflying.com

Why Did Delta Air Lines Take On The Douglas DC-4?

Following the 80th anniversary of the Douglas DC-4's first flight, we thought we'd take a look at why one of its notable operators took on the type. Eight units of the model found their way to Delta Air Lines’ fleet after the end of World War II. Covering range.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WESH

Hundreds stranded at OIA after multiple flight cancellations, delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe storms, staffing shortages and traffic left hundreds of people stranded at Orlando International Airport throughout the weekend and into Monday. Multiple flights have been canceled. "The delay was frustrating. Now that we know we're here, we're OK," Elaine Merkel said. "We just walked in, looked...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France#Travel Insurance#Delta Air#San Franciscan#Sfo Delta#United
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy