ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office investigating cow shooting on Raccoon Road

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7Uac_0f0ByW3600

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a cow shooting that happened in the Raccoon Road area of Clay Township in March.

According to a press release, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 20.

Pike Co. man charged with 11 counts of child exploitation

He says the investigation found that the animal was shot from a vehicle on the road with a high-powered rifle.

The Ohio Farm Bureau is offering $5,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the people involved in this incident.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-446-6555.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 3-year-old shot in Meigs County dies

UPDATE (3:55 p.m. on Friday, April 8): Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells us that the boy got a hold of a handgun and accidentally shot himself. “You know I’ve seen a lot of things happen in the short time I’ve been sheriff for 10 years,” said Sheriff Wood. “I mean I’ve seen a lot […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Hocking River identified

HOCKING COUNTY/ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities say a body found in the Hocking River near the Athens-Hocking County line has been identified. The man’s body was found at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 by kayakers. Agencies from both counties responded. On Thursday, April 7, the Athens County Coroner told law enforcement the body […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallia County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Gallia County, OH
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cow#Pike Co#The Ohio Farm Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Police searching for Cracker Barrel credit card thieves

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man and woman who allegedly stole a wallet at the Cross Lanes Cracker Barrel. The Sheriff’s Office said the pair were dining next to the victim’s table. The victim felt an arm brush against her, and shortly after, discovered her […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Undercover investigation leads to Jackson drug bust

JACKSON, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Jackson, Ohio. The Jackson Police Department says that officers executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing undercover drug trafficking investigation. They say they found large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as drug packaging materials, $1,000, and other paraphernalia […]
JACKSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Woman dies in Logan County crash

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – A woman from the Whitman area of Logan County died Friday morning in a car accident. That is according to Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens who says that Linda Lee, 65, was wearing her seatbelt when the accident happened. Sheriff Clemens said it happened at the intersection of Route 119 and Old […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

Frederick County deputy shoots, injures man during pursuit, sheriff's office says

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for a suspected drunk driver who was speeding on Interstate 270 and Route 85 around 2:45 a.m. The attempted stop was part of a St. Patrick's Day anti-drunk driving police initiative.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WOWK 13 News

Boone Co. man charged with malicious assault

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing malicious wounding charges stemming from an incident that happened last week. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call that a man was injured in an alleged assault on Prenter Road in Seth. Deputies spoke with the caller who said she returned […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boone County road to close for railroad crossing repair

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some Boone County drivers will need to find an alternate route for a scheduled railroad crossing replacement in May. Boone County Emergency Management officials say the railroad crossing at 119 and Route 3 at Julian will be closed from 9 a.m. Thursday May 19 through 5 p.m. Friday, May 20. […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy