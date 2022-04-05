Schedule released for Laclede County Fair

Christy Lynn (Anderson) Summers, 49, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Lake Regional Health Center in Osage Beach. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Anderson of Crocker; three children, Jordan Summers (Kylee Rust) of Lebanon; Cassandra Howlett (Adam) of Richland, and Bridget Anderson (James Appleberry) of Lebanon; special friend, Clint Scott of Lebanon; five grandchildren, James Appleberry Jr., Gage Newell, Ashlynn Howlett, Kaylynn Appleberry and Asa Howlett; siblings: Mary Kay Davis (Charlie) of Swedeborg; Dorothy Gleave of Richland; Andy Anderson (Peggy) of Swedeborg; Pat Anderson (Kristy) of Swedeborg; Roxie Coleman of Crocker, and Paul Anderson (Cindy) of Crocker; one brother-in-law, Kurt Massey of Devils Elbow; several nieces, nephews, other reltives and friends.
