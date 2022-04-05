Schedule released for Laclede County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fair is taking steps to make sure this year’s fair, which opens Friday evening, will be one of the safest. A new electronic screening system will be in place at all entry gates, that will alert security if anyone is carrying a weapon. The system, which uses metal detectors and a set of cameras, alerts security personnel not only that someone may be carrying a weapon, it shows security where the suspicious item may be hiding.

