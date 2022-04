The cost of homes in Virginia continues to rise, despite slowing sales. According to the Virginia Realtors Home Sales Report for February, there were 8,160 home sales in the state, a total that was down 8.4% when compared with the same timeframe last year. Sales, however, increased by 1.2% from January. There has been a moderation of sales activity as the housing market reverts to more seasonal patterns, officials wrote in their report.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO