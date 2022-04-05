ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Edwards proposes $150M in surplus funding for coastal restoration projects

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0n5h_0f0Budqn00

A proposal from Governor Edwards is seeking to send $150 million in state surplus funding to coastal restoration and protection projects

Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on Tuesday to announce his proposal which would allocate $150 million in surplus funding toward the projects. Several projects are in the Acadiana area.

“At this moment, we are reaping the rewards of over a decade and a half of planning and implementation efforts,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have invested in the science and directed every available dollar toward projects that deliver real benefits to our people. Our track record of investment and implementation has allowed CPRA’s program to grow steadily into the success story it is today. The confidence we have in our coastal program has now been reaffirmed by an even larger investment from the federal government. I am now asking the Legislature to help us recover further from the devastating hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 by dedicating $150 million of state surplus to projects that will make us safer and more resilient well into the future.”

Fifteen coastal projects will receive surplus funding, including $84.5 million allocated to restoration efforts and $65 million toward hurricane and flood protection projects across 13 parishes.

“This is a pivotal moment for the coastal program. Our 2023 Annual Plan is the largest in CPRA history, with over a billion dollars allocated for construction and major investments in hurricane protection, sediment diversions, and 23 dredging projects across our coast,” said CPRA Chairman Chip Kline. “We are excited to see the prioritization of vital coastal restoration and protection projects in this year’s surplus funding.”

Projects include:

  • $2 million toward funding the Atchafalaya Basin Program for enhanced recreational opportunities and environmental restoration efforts
  • $8 million in funding for the Cameron Gulf Shoreline Protection project in Cameron Parish
  • $11 million for construction of the Grand Bayou Ridge Restoration & Canal Backfilling project in Plaquemines Parish
  • $6.5 million toward funding breakwaters in Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish
  • $12 for construction of the LaBranche Shoreline Protection project in St. Charles Parish
  • $30 million for construction of the Pailet and Crown Point Basin polders of the Lafitte Tidal Protection project in Jefferson Parish
  • $200,000 to complete exhibit area buildouts in the LSU Center for River Studies in Baton Rouge
  • $10 million toward funding the Montz Pump Station in St. Charles Parish
  • $10 million toward funding improvements to the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection System in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes
  • $38 million for design and construction of the Northwest Little Lake Marsh Creation: Increment 2 in Lafourche Parish
  • $2 million to leverage funds provided by partners to implement Restoration Partnership projects coast wide
  • $10 million toward the Southwest Coastal Project in Cameron, Calcasieu, and Vermilion parishes
  • $5 million toward construction of the Ted Gisclair Lock Structure in Lafourche Parish
  • $5 million toward Vermilion Parish Projects , including funding for shoreline protection and ridge restoration projects at Cheniere au Tigre and for an increment of the North Vermilion Bay Shoreline Protection Project

“Coastal Louisiana’s importance to the Nation is underscored by the Administration and Congress’ recent investment of more than $2.6 billion under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs acts,” said Col. Stephen Murphy, commander of the USACE New Orleans District. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the State of Louisiana in delivering their commitment to support the area’s recovery and improve its resiliency to future conditions.”

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers advance proposal to attract coastal wind energy projects

A proposal to expand the size of wind energy projects off the Louisiana coast advanced Wednesday in the Legislature. Proponents say it will make the state more attractive to developers and investors in the renewable energies market.  House Bill 165, sponsored by Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, was approved without objection in the House Committee on […] The post Louisiana lawmakers advance proposal to attract coastal wind energy projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WNCT

Funding now available for Watershed Restoration projects in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Federal funding is now available for watershed restoration projects across the state. The $1.3 million is for organizations and local governments that have state-approved watershed restoration plans. The North Carolina Coastal Federation has completed several projects with this grant money saying this funding is crucial. “We depend on clean water for […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WCBD Count on 2

State lawmaker proposing bill to fund beach renourishment projects

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry lawmakers working to allocate millions of dollars for renourishment of beaches along South Carolina’s coast. The effort is something coastal leaders say is needed to keep tourism and the state’s beaches strong. If State Senator Chip Campsen’s bill is approved, it would provide more than 9 million dollars annually […]
U.S. POLITICS
Duluth News Tribune

Bill seeks funding to restore Duluth Armory

DULUTH — A bill that could provide $7.5 million to help restore the Duluth Armory has received a hearing before the House Capital Investment Committee. Mark Poirer, executive director of the Armory Arts & Music Center, thanked District 7A Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, and District 11 Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, for introducing the legislation.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Freeman

Kingston seeks architectural proposals to restore three Midtown houses

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The city is seeking requests for proposals from qualified firms to provide architectural services for the rehabilitation of three properties that will ultimately be sold to first-time homebuyers. The city-owned properties are located at 33 Franklin, 44 Franklin, and 54 Van Deusen streets, according to a...
KINGSTON, NY
Itemlive.com

Restoration project begins at Saugus Iron Works

SAUGUS — The Iron Works National Historic Site has started a major preservation and restoration project this week that is anticipated to continue until midsummer. The project involves work on The post Restoration project begins at Saugus Iron Works appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Protection#Infrastructure#Environmental Restoration#Usace#Cpra#Legislature
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz proposes bigger surplus checks, public health spending

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing bigger tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. The governor announced his plan Thursday for spending some of the state's record-breaking projected surplus of over nine-billion dollars. Walz originally proposed 175-dollar checks for individuals and 350-dollars for married couples. His newest proposal would increase that amount to 500 for single tax filers, and a thousand for couples, with income limits for the payouts.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KATC News

Landowner fears his property will be seized

A Lafayette landowner is fearing his property may be seized by Lafayette Consolidated Government through the "quick take" process. It's a tactic, in which the Lafayette Consolidated Government seizes land for flood control measures, by declaring a public necessity.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy