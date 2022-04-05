ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoWXu_0f0Bsmrk00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers?

Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the Cannabis Control Division (CCD) shows which cities had the most business on opening weekend.

Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico

Albuquerque, perhaps unsurprisingly, topped the list in terms of total dollar value sold. Albuquerque’s retailers sold $1.3 million worth of adult-use cannabis on opening weekend. Santa Fe and Las Cruces were next at $316,105 and $309,218, respectively.

Story Continues Below

I nteractive Chart : Albuquerque led the state in terms of total sales. But many communities got in on the action. Data: CCD

Note: Totals do not equal previously reported sales figures due to some test transactions and refunds.

Rounding out the bottom of the list were several smaller communities. Madrid, Cedar Crest, and Alto, New Mexico each recorded less than $5,000 in recreational sales over opening weekend. But the absolute bottom of the list was Roswell, with no recreational sales.

While statewide legal sales began April 1, not all communities participated. Would-be retailers in Roswell, for example, weren’t able to start selling due to local restrictions.

City of Roswell won’t be selling recreational cannabis on April 1

Roswell City Council amended the city’s code to require relatively strict requirements for cannabis shops . Retailers must, for example, provide a map of their location showing the distance from any residential zoning district, any other cannabis business, and the distance from any school, park, church, childcare facility, retirement facility, medical facility, or recreational facility.

KRQE News 13 previously reported that the strict requirements mean that Roswell retailers were left out of the opening day excitement. “So, they basically crafted an ordinance to exclude everybody from participating,” Duke Rodriguez, the President, and CEO of Ultra Health told KRQE News 13.

Weekend cannabis sales and what to expect next

To be clear, Roswell is likely to have approved retailers soon. But no applicant was able to make it through the process in time for opening day.

On the flip side, some communities had retailers ready to sell as soon as the clock rolled over from March 31 to April 1. In Las Cruces, for example, Jeremy Sandoval was the first in line at the R. Greenleaf Dispensary. “We’ve all been waiting for this for a long time,” Sandoval said, speaking to KTSM-TV late Thursday night .

While New Mexico’s larger cities saw the largest share of the action on opening weekend, smaller communities were able to participate too. Madrid, New Mexico, on the Turquoise Trail that winds behind the Sandia Mountains, only has a couple hundred residents or so. But the community saw over $3,000 in adult-use cannabis sales on opening weekend.

“I think it was mostly tourists. I would probably say 70/30 — 70% tourists and 30% locals,” says Cid Isbell at CannaBliss in Madrid. And Isbell expects continued tourism sales to support the community.

UNM will not allow marijuana on campuses

Cannabis is “a big part of the community here,” Isbell told KRQE News 13. The idea is “to add a vendor, a store who can pay a decent wage and and perhaps, in the near future, provide benefits and provide a really good job for the people that live in this community.”

And while a smaller community could mean more competition for customers, Isbell says that’s not the case. At least not in Madrid.

“We’re the first to open,” Isbell says. But there are others looking to enter the industry. “We’re actually helping them get all their county paperwork together, because we’ve been through it.”

Ultimately, the goal in Isbell’s eyes is to make Madrid a “weed destination.”

“This has been known as a weed community, probably since the 70s. So a lot of people know this. We call it the Humboldt County of New Mexico,” Isbell says. “One of the things we want to do is make it like a weed destination — weed capital of New Mexico, right here in our little community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 12

Ms. Jamie
4d ago

it's no wonder Roswell is the worst place to live in new Mexico like tulerosa they're not business friendly they don't want any businesses or growth or taxes apparently

Reply
2
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers begin debate on $500, $1000 cash payments

*Editor’s Note: Story updated to reflect new proposed rebate estimates. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, unfinished business is drawing New Mexico’s lawmakers back to the Roundhouse almost immediately after they finished a regular session. This time, amid a controversial veto from the Governor, high gas prices, and inflationary pressure, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Madrid, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
City
Cedar Crest, NM
KRQE News 13

Fires break out in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire season has arrived in parts of eastern New Mexico. The Portales Fire Department says it contained a 1,000-acre fire near US Highway 70 and NM-202. It destroyed several buildings, including the Old Blackwater Draw Museum building. Museum officials say it was empty. Another grass fire broke out near Gavilan Canyon in Lincoln […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Cannabis Industry#Ccd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

Mayor of troubled Mexican town shot dead

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) — The mayor of a town in one of Mexico’s most troubled states was shot dead on Thursday near a soccer field just weeks after the government sent the armed forces to restore order in the area, authorities said. Federal authorities and officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy