Myrtle Beach, SC

North Carolina man given 20 years in prison for death of missing Myrtle Beach man

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in the death of a missing Myrtle Beach man , according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tyler Panzarella, 25, of Huntersville, North Carolina, entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Kristofer Skye Bowling, 25, of Myrtle Beach. Bowling was last seen in July 2020 in the Market Common area and his body was later found near Lucas Bay Road.

An Alford plea is when a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but accepts that a jury would likely convict them based on evidence.

Judge William H. Seals, Jr ordered the sentencing. Panzarella must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the solicitor’s office.

Panzarella was Bowling’s roommate and lied to police for several weeks before leading them to his body on Sept. 1, 2020, according to the solicitor’s office.

The victim’s mother was present at the hearing and addressed the court during the sentencing, according to the solicitor’s office.

Nicholas Henry, of Tennessee, was also charged in Bowling’s death. He was 19 at the time of his arrest. Charges are still active and he’s awaiting extradition from Tennessee, according to the solicitor’s office.

