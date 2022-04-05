Nebraska Farm Bureau endorses Flood in congressional race

Nebraska Republican congressional hopeful Mike Flood has scored the endorsement of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm advocacy group.

Flood, a state senator and former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, is looking to replace former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned last month after a California jury found him guilty of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue says Flood, of Norfolk, has been an advocate for agriculture throughout his tenure in the Legislature.

McHargue says Farm Bureau members throughout the district will work to promote Flood’s candidacy. The endorsement is for both the May 10 primary and June 28 special election.

