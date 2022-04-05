“The Sakharov Sculpture is safe and sound in storage”

Choose a responsible set of headphones for your kids: the Happy Plugs Play youth headphones. With their hearing loss protection technology, these headphones boast sound that’s safe for your little one’s ears. It safeguards the eardrum since it limits the volume to 85 decibels. What’s more, these youth headphones feature Biomaster antimicrobial technology, which stops up to 99.9% of bacteria growth. And with 25 hours of listening time, they let your kid go on a few car trips before recharging. But if you need a power boost, a 10-minute charge provides another 5 hours of listening time. Moreover, your child will love the instant audio sharing and 82% background noise-isolation features. Additionally, an integrated microphone makes this music gadget ready for online classes and phone calls. Finally, the adjustable shape gives your child a comfortable, secure fit whether they’re 4 or 15 years old.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO