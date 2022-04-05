ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Creates List of 'Short' Movies in Response to SNL Sketch

 4 days ago

Netflix has created a listing of movies, each around 90 minutes long, to appease users who might be looking for less of a time sink. This comes after a recent SNL sketch featuring Pete Davidson pleading for more "Short A** Movies" in a rap song.

