Pat Buck Confirms His WWE Departure

Cover picture for the articleVeteran pro wrestling talent/promoter Pat Buck (Pat Buckridge) has confirmed his WWE departure. As noted, it was revealed on Monday that Buck informed officials that afternoon that he was leaving the company. Word going around was that Buck stated how he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the...

PWMania

Logan Paul Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After WrestleMania Match

Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his future with WWE following WrestleMania 38 where he won a tag team match with The Miz. Paul said WWE hasn’t offered him a long-term deal. “Not yet....
PWMania

Randy Orton Wishes AEW Star Was Still Working For WWE

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Randy Orton commented on his legacy in the wrestling business:. “I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Prophets, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world. In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman [Reigns] as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is, and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponent’s health that you’re in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. I think if that’s my legacy, I’m happy with that.”
PWMania

Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Lacey Evans’ WWE Return

Lacey Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Evans, but she was feuding with SmackDown...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/8)

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
PWMania

More On WWE Splitting Up The Imperium Stable

New details on future main roster plans for WWE NXT’s Imperium are being reported on. As reported here on PWMania earlier this week, there was a pitch made for Imperium to come to the main roster, likely the SmackDown brand, but with just Gunther and Marcel Barthel. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Fabian Aichner on Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver show.
PWMania

#JusticeForNashCarter Becomes Trending Topic As Wes Lee’s Wife Defends Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE. #JusticeForNashCarter became a trending topic on Twitter. Wes Lee’s wife addressed the abuse accusations made by Carter’s...
PWMania

Lacey Evans Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television during the April 8th 2022 edition of Smackdown. Backstage, Evans cut a babyface promo and talked about how she had a rough upbringing but said it made her who she is today. Evans last appeared on the WWE RAW brand back in...
Brock Lesnar
Ronda Rousey
Billy Kidman
Charlotte Flair
John Laurinaitis
Roman Reigns
Pat Buck
Carmella
Drake Maverick
Paul Heyman
PWMania

Spoiler On A WWE SmackDown Debut/Name Change

The new version of Imperium is apparently being called up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown tonight. As we’ve noted, there was an idea pitched that would see Gunther and Marcel Barthel come to SmackDown as a new two-man version of Imperium, without Fabian Aichner. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Aichner on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.
PWMania

I Quit Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey will look to make Charlotte Flair scream “I Quit” when she challenges her for the SmackDown Women’s Title in a highly-anticipated rematch. Despite the fact that Rousey made Flair tap out at WrestleMania, she did not win the title due to the...
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – April 6, 2022

AEW is invading Beantown tonight as we’re live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts! As expected, we’re getting right to the action!. Deuling “Let’s Go Christian/Adam Cole” chants to start and the crowd is hot for this. Couple of early takedowns by Christian to start and Cole takes to the outside. Christian follows and lands a clothesline. Some chops for the fans and Christian props Cole up on the top rope. Cole wiggles out and traps Christian in the Tree of WOAH. Low super kick to Christian’s face and Cole is back on top. Cole dumps Christian to the outside and taunts on the steps as we headed to commercial. Rude Awakening on the inside by Cole and we’re in chin lock city, baby. Cole looks to lower the boom early but Christian dumps him to the outside. Christian goes up top and dives over the turnbuckle to Cole on the outside but just barely catches him. Trading shots in the center of the ring but Cole gets the better of it with an enziguiri. Cole heads up top but eats a boot to the face and Christian lands a swinging DDT off the top rope. Cole begs for the time out but baits Christian in, attempts another enziguiri but Christian ducks. Killswitch attempt is countered but Christian lands a falling reverse DDT. Christian goes up top for a splash but he misses. Superkick to the knee by Cole, followed by one to the face, and Cole looks to lower the boom.. got em! Two count only, as Excalibur reminds us Cole did not lower the knee pad and that is why he didn’t get the pin. Small, tiny little bit of storytelling that I greatly appreciate there. Cole catches Christian coming off the middle rope with a superkick to the teeth… one, two, no! Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a top rope hurricanrana for a long two count! Christian is looking for the spear, Cole with another superkick to the knee. Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a back body drop, but Cole delivers a pump kick for two! Christian ducks under a Cole strike and hits the spear! That’s got to be it but NO! Two count! Christian looking for the Killswitch but Cole hooks the bottom rope with his foot and as the referee goes to untangle him… eye poke! Cole lowers the boom and that’s all she wrote! A paint by numbers Christian Cage match and I don’t mean that in a bad way. Told a fun story, the crowd was hot, and got even hotter towards the finish. If I may ask… Can Cole lay off the superkicks? I don’t think we need 6 per match.
PWMania

Roman Reigns Sends The Usos To Win The RAW Tag Team Championship, Reigns vs. Nakamura Soon?

WWE is now teasing that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. This week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, to celebrate his WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar and reveal what’s next on The Island of Relevancy.
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Signing Toni Storm, Calls Jade Cargill “A Star”

Tony Khan made an appearance on Barstool Rasslin’ to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “Jade is a star. I absolutely think she’s far ahead of where anybody expected. I think it’s all down to her. You know, we’ve tried to put good support and coaching around her and a lot of great people work with her on a regular basis. We have great coaching here. You know, when you have people on the full time staff, you know, Sonjay, Serena, QT, Dustin Rhodes, a lot of really good coaching, but also, Bryan Danielson has put in a lot of time coaching as well. He’s one of the best minds in professional wrestling and he sees the potential in Jade too. I asked him to work with her, and he was eager and excited to do it. So I think the sky’s the limit for Jade. Her presentation is tremendous. Her instincts are awesome. She’s got all the physical tools and Jade doesn’t just pop a hardcore wrestling fan. Jade pops a casual audience.”
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Issues Letter On WrestleMania Success

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued the following email and infographic on WrestleMania 38 today- This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 emanated live across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with 156,352 total fans. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history saw 13.3M in-airing social media interactions across both nights becoming the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time.
PWMania

Update On Nash Carter of MSK Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation with Carter’s wife Kimber Lee...
PWMania

Wrestlers React To Tony Khan’s Tweet About “Anti-AEW” Comments On Social Media

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals. Becky Lynch: “An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti – Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. – an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a ‘wildly’ expensive thing?”
PWMania

Tony Khan Speaks Out On Wrestlers Jumping Ship Between WWE and AEW

Tony Khan did an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com and talked more about Cody Rhodes making a return to WWE. Khan said he wasn’t surprised that Cody returned to WWE:. “He wasn’t going to be here and based on the conversations we were having — he never outright told me — but it was obvious that was what was happening.”
PWMania

News On WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Event In 2022

WWE is currently finalizing plans for the company’s next event in Saudi Arabia, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson wrote that “the early word is they will once again return around Halloween, either the final week of October or the first week of November.”. Andrew Zarian of...
PWMania

Reaction To Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta On AEW Rampage

In the main event of the April 8th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley won a competitive and bloody match against Wheeler Yuta. Afterwards, William Regal shook Yuta’s hand and Yuta has seemingly been added to the Blackpool Combat Club. The match received critical acclaim from wrestling fans...
