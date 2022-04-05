Walleye forward Heard earns ECHL player of the week honor

Toledo Walleye forward Mitchell Heard has been named the ECHL player of the week.

Heard scored five goals and added an assist for six points in three games during the week of March 28 to April 3.

The 30-year-old led the Walleye to a 3-0 record during a three-game weekend homestand at the Huntington Center.

Heard scored a goal in a 4-3 win over rival Fort Wayne on Friday. The next night he scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 victory over Indy, and Heard capped the weekend with a three-point game (2 G, 1 A) in a 4-1 win against Kalamazoo on Sunday.

He has 41 points with 18 goals and 23 assists in 44 games with the Walleye this season.

Heard started this season playing for the Bietigheim Steelers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Walleye coach Dan Watson signed Heard on Dec. 9.

He quickly became a fan favorite in Toledo with his high intensity and big personality. His celebratory gesture in which he clasps his hands to each ear has become his trademark.

Watson said Heard is an emotional and effective player.

“He's the kind of player you need to win in the playoffs,” Watson said. “He has that grit and sandpaper to his game and can play at a high level.”

Heard has partnered with the local clothing company, Jupmode. Proceeds from the sales of his T-Shirt, which feature his “Heard That” motto, go to the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center in Toledo.

The Walleye (45-17-3), who lead all of the ECHL with 93 points, clinched the Central Division regular-season title on Sunday. The team also has clinched home-ice advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Toledo has seven games left in the regular season, including six in a row on the road.

“We're doing all the small things at the right time,” Heard said. “This is the last stretch to come together.”