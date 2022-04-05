Convicted arsonist, killer will not seek to overturn death row sentence

Wayne Powell, a death row inmate convicted of killing four people, including two children, by intentionally setting their home ablaze, will not seek to overturn his execution on the basis of a new Ohio law that grants him the right to argue he was mentally ill at the time of his offense.

Last year, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 136, a law that bans the imposition of the death penalty on defendants who were mentally ill at the time of their offense.

The new law opened the door for defendants like Powell to revisit the constitutionality of their executions.

And while Powell, 57, could file a motion stating that the new law’s parameters apply to his case, in other words, that he was suffering from a severe mental illness when in 2006 he committed the offense, he told Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gary Cook that he does not want to do so.

“The reason why I fired the last lawyers is because they filed an SMI without my knowing,” Powell said, shaking his head at any suggestion he might change his mind.

Powell’s new attorneys, John Juhasz and Lynn Maro, were appointed on Jan. 25. They said Friday that they were still going through 18 boxes worth of discovery from Powell’s case, but felt prepared to listen to their client’s wishes.

“Both of us believe he is competent to make that decision. We engaged in a fairly lengthy and detailed explanation to make sure that Wayne understood it. He actually indicated he’s been following the legislation literally from the time that it was being proposed. He was very comfortable and he understands it,” Mr. Juhasz said.

A formal hearing where Powell will officially waive his right to such a defense will be held Friday over Zoom. Another hearing is scheduled for May 24. At that point, both the state and Powell’s defense are expected to adjudicate any remaining pending motions in Powell’s case.

No execution date is currently scheduled for Powell, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s online database.

In 2007, Powell was convicted by a jury of pouring gasoline into the house at 714 St. John Ave. through a crack in a door early in the morning of Nov. 11, 2006 and then setting the house ablaze. The fire killed his ex-girlfriend, Mary Rose McCollum, 33; her ailing mother, Rose Mary McCollum, 52; her adopted son, Jamal, 4, and niece, Sanaa' Thomas, 2.

In addition to the four death sentences, Powell faces a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated arson. He is incarcerated on death row at Chillicothe Correctional Institution.