'Star Wars' Actor Returns to Social Media 6 Years After Deleting Instagram

By Daniel S. Levine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars star Daisy Ridley is back on social media, six years after she deleted her Instagram page. Ridley withdrew from Instagram in August 2016 after she faced backlash for showing support for gun violence victims. Ridley is best known for playing Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and recently...

TheStreet

Social Media Slams Zuckerberg's Instagram's NFT Plan

"This is the beginning..." It was four simple words appearing on Twitter, one of many social media comments in response to news that NFTs or or non-fungible tokens, will be coming to Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, parent...
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
Popculture

JoJo Siwa Cuts Off Ponytail in Surprise Hair Transformation

JoJo Siwa has gone through with the big chop! The 18-year-old YouTuber ditched her signature high ponytail for a sassy pixie cut, documenting the transformation on Instagram for her followers. "Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," Siwa captioned a video Wednesday of her haircut as Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" played in the background. The following day, Siwa debuted her new style, smiling for the camera in a selfie she captioned, "HAPPPPPY."
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
Popculture

Mayim Bialik Sports a Bold New Look on 'Jeopardy!' Stage

Mayim Bialik recently returned to Jeopardy!, and the interim host started sporting a bold new look. The former Big Bang Theory star has been swapping Jeopardy! hosting duties with Ken Jennings for most of the show's current season. On the March 28 episode, fans noticed Bialik had a new hairstyle that was smoothed out with a curl flip at the end, similar to a '70s style.
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Returns and Explains Why She Declined to Film

After a brief hiatus, Kailyn Lowry has returned to Teen Mom 2. Upon her return to the show, she immediately found herself in the midst of drama. This time, the situation revolves around her ex, Javi Marroquin, and Vee Rivera, the wife of Jo Rivera, who is also Lowry's ex. Lowry and Vee host the podcast Baby Mamas No Drama together, but, coincidentally enough, they're involved in drama that could threaten its future.
