MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the resurgence of a telephone scam Saturday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a suspect will claim to be from the sheriff’s office, sometimes giving the name “Sgt. Simmons.” The suspect will claim that you have a warrant for your arrest that can be paid over the phone.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO