Cape May, NJ

Water Search Locates Sunken Vessel In Cape May (UPDATES)

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Some of the debris including life jackets found onshore. (Photo courtesy of Watch the Tramcar Please) Photo Credit: Facebook/ Watch the Tramcar Please

A water search was underway in Cape May County where numerous life jackets were found washed up on the shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

UPDATE: The US Coast Guard located a sunken vessel and the owner was notified at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. No one was on board.

The vessel was described as a 37-foot Silverton sunk in the ocean off of Cape May — 500 yards west of the Cape May Inlets west jetty. and 200 yards off of the Coast Guard beach.

Other vessel debris also was found on the beach at East Louisville Avenue in Wildwood Crest at about 9 a.m.

The Lower Township dive team was assisting.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

