Bend Them Guitar Strings Too Much? San Angelo Music Shop Will Restring It for Free

SAN ANGELO – Tarpley Music will be restringing guitars for free in San Angelo at the end on this month.

According to the music store, the event will be held on Apr. 30 and will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just bring in your current guitar, whether it is acoustic or electric, to 2200 W. Beauregard. The crew at the shop will dispose and recycle your old strings and clippings.

Then they will restring your guitar for free with either D’Addario XS Phospor Bronze or XS Nickel Strings.

Bass guitars and 7+ string guitars do not qualify for this event. Non-Standard Guitars are eligible for a 50% Off Setup & Re-String. Non-Standard guitars include: Locking Tremelo (Floyd Rose), Synchronized, and Stetsbar.

D’Addario XS strings may not be substituted for other string types, models, brands, and are not elligible for cash value or store credit.

For more information click the link here.