San Angelo, TX

Bend Them Guitar Strings Too Much? San Angelo Music Shop Will Restring It for Free

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JJaE_0f0B9jr500

SAN ANGELO – Tarpley Music will be restringing guitars for free in San Angelo at the end on this month.

According to the music store, the event will be held on Apr. 30 and will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just bring in your current guitar, whether it is acoustic or electric, to 2200 W. Beauregard. The crew at the shop will dispose and recycle your old strings and clippings.

Then they will restring your guitar for free with either D’Addario XS Phospor Bronze or XS Nickel Strings.

Bass guitars and 7+ string guitars do not qualify for this event. Non-Standard Guitars are eligible for a 50% Off Setup & Re-String. Non-Standard guitars include: Locking Tremelo (Floyd Rose), Synchronized, and Stetsbar.

D’Addario XS strings may not be substituted for other string types, models, brands, and are not elligible for cash value or store credit.

For more information click the link here.

San Angelo LIVE!

The King of Queens Kevin James to Perform in Lubbock this Fall

LUBBOCK, TX- Actor and funnyman Kevin James is coming to Lubbock this fall. Kevin James is coming to the Buddy Holly Hall on September 24, 2022. Tickets range from $40.00 to $130.00 and go on sale this Friday. Go to BuddyHollyHall.com for details. Kevin James is best known for his...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Thursday is the Last Day to Purchase an Unlimited Carnival Ride Pass

SAN ANGELO – The final day to purchase unlimited carnival ride passes for the entire rodeo season is Thursday. According to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo,  Carnival VIP Super Passes are $100 and good for all carnival rides from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 17, 2022. VIP passes are non-transferable and non-refundable. Passes may be redeemed for bracelets at Carnival Guest Services. Must purchase prior to the carnival opening. Cannot combine with any other offiers. Subject to carnival operating hours & individual ride height requirements. Rain or Shine. Limited to 2,000…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day by Shopping Locally

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tuesday, Mar. 29 is National Mom and Pop Business Owner's Day and what better way to celebrate than to shop locally. According to a study done by NEF consulting, a higher proportion of money re-spent in the local economy means a higher multiplier effect as more income is generated for local people. The more income you retain locally means more jobs, higher pay and more tax revenue for government, all of which leads to better living standards. So whether you are going shopping for this weekend or just grabbing a bite to eat on Tuesday night remember to shop at your favorite…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Salina Post

Salina Symphony: Guitar as a path to classical music

A guitar teacher tuning up with Bach caused Yaniv Attar to fall in love with classical music. A native of Israel, Attar’s path to a career as a professional musician and orchestra conductor began with an acoustic guitar his mother bought him. “She wanted me to have some kind...
SALINA, KS
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Lake View and Lincoln Mariachi Bands to Host Concert on Cinco De Mayo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi bands will be hosting a Spring Concert at the Bill Aylor Memorial River Stage 401 S. Orient Street on Thursday, May 5, 2022 (also known as Cinco De Mayo) from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.  Admission is Free!  This event is a fundraiser for the Mariachi Program instituted by the San Angelo Independent School District. Parents and vendors will be selling hotdogs, t-shirts and decals. Funds collected are to assist off-set cost for travel to UIL competitions.  The Lake View Mariachi band went to the 2021-2022 State UIL Mariachi Competition. Watch…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Recreation Department Updates Municipal Pool & Summer Camp Reservations

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo Recreation Department has some updates regarding Municipal Pool reservations and Summer Camp 2022 registration. The Municipal Pool will begin taking pool party reservations on Monday, May 2. Reservations must be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning May 2, in the Recreation offices in Santa Fe Crossing, 702 S. Chadbourne St. The tentative opening day for the pool is scheduled for the last week in May.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

How To See The San Angelo Spring Hummingbird Invasion

Nothing signals the arrival of Spring in the Concho Valley like the arrival of hummingbirds. Every year you can set your calendar to “Spring” when the hummers arrive at the Hummer House. Situated just 18 miles south of San Angelo in Christoval, Texas, The Hummer House Bed and Breakfast is the perfect vista for the glorious arrival of hummingbirds.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Brings Home the Iron from the 2022 Chilifest in College Station

SAN ANGELO, TX — Three San Angelo cooks defeated all of Texas at the annual Chilifest held in Snook, just west of College Station, this past weekend by winning first place. The Chilifest is an iconic two-day music festival that draws about 35,000 people each year that has been an Aggieland tradition since 1991. The heart of the festival is the chili cookoff contest.
SAN ANGELO, TX
