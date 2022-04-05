ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday

By James Bouligny
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX- Tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the first film of the year for Marvel Studios. After being delayed, the film is finally set to release exclusively into theaters on May 6, 2022.

The official synopsis reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Spiderman: No Way Home) as Doctor Stephen Strange who meddled with the multiverse in Spiderman: No Way Home.

Elizabeth Olsen (Godzilla, Marvel’s WandaVision) also returns as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch who, in the Disney+ series WandaVision, basically took over the town of Westview to deal with the grief of losing Vision.

Returning from the first Doctor Strange film is Benedict Wong (The Martian, Raya and the Last Dragon), Rachel McAdams (The Notebook, Mean Girls) as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Martian, 12 Years a Slave) as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also introduce a new character from the comics in Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Directed by Sam Raimi, who is responsible for the Evil Dead and the Toby Maguire Spiderman movies, was brought on after Scott Derrickson left the project due to creative differences. Derrickson directed the first Doctor Strange movie.

