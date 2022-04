JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African gold miner Harmony Gold said on Monday that a mine-worker had died of an accident at one its mines in Johannesburg on Friday. "Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to report that one of its employees tragically lost their life following a mine-related material car incident during the afternoon of Friday 11th March 2022, at its Doornkop mine, near Soweto, in the Gauteng province," the company said in a statement.

