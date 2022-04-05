ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Customer Success Story: Westwood One Relies on LeadsRx to Measure Business Impact of Creative for Advertisement Effectiveness

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / LeadsRx marks the four-year anniversary in its partnership with Cumulus Media | Westwood One, America's largest audio network. It was the first national audio broadcast network to use LeadsRx Attribution™ and LeadsRx Journey™ performance marketing software to power Westwood One's analytics and...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top Entrepreneurs: Read their stories of success

From flipping homes to building drones, these entrepreneurs are moving their businesses forward in Northeast Florida. In this special edition, we recognize leaders in three revenue categories. Go to the Top Entrepreneurs section here or to the individual stories below:
FLORIDA STATE
Inc.com

What the Inventor of the Net Promoter Score Has Learned About Measuring Business Success

In 2003, I invented the Net Promoter score as a way to measure how well companies generate loyalty among customers. Almost two decades later, I still believe in Net Promoter scores: The growing body of data that we're accumulating at Bain & Company reinforces the idea that customer-first business practices are creating incredible value--and that the most successful digital revolutionaries use their understanding of their customers to inspire learning and growth in their organizations.
PETS
Black Enterprise

Making Business Success EasyPeasie

A family idea to get their kids to eat veggies has evolved into a vibrant, national, online brand concept for two sisters. Growth plans for their product line include international expansion, domestic sales in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, and reaching food deserts nationwide. Meet Dr. Jamelah Tucker and Dorielle Price, founders...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
CNBC

Inside ASML, the wildly successful company that every advanced chipmaker relies on

In a Dutch factory, there's a revolutionary chipmaking machine the whole world has come to rely on. It takes months to assemble, and only one company in the world knows how: ASML. CNBC got an exclusive tour inside ASML's clean rooms to see how these $200 million EUV systems print minuscule designs on advanced microchips using exploding molten tin, light so narrow it's absorbed by air, and the flattest surface in the world.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Why 5G Success Relies on Operations Automation Featured

As 5G continues its rollout, communications service providers (CSPs) are gaining the ability to accelerate innovation and dynamically create services that were previously unfeasible. Critical to a CSP’s success in the 5G world is their ability to transform complex manual service provisioning into dynamic end-to-end service automation. To exploit...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

82% of CFOs Measure AR Turnover to Gauge Success

Payments delays are a perpetual nuisance in many industries, as they can result in downstream cash flow issues that harm accounts payable (AP), payroll and other departments. Take, for example, one sector especially prone to feeling the squeeze from sluggish payments: construction. Tardy payments cost the industry $100 billion annually and stem from two major sources: the limitations of the physical infrastructure that transfers payments means and lateness in payments documentation, approval and communication.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumulus Media#Customer Success#Digital Advertising#Content Marketing
Palm Beach Daily News

Amazon union vote may herald fairer, more equal society

I grew up in a relatively equal society, at least as far as incomes were concerned. Obviously there were class differences in 1974, the year I graduated from college; some jobs paid much better than others, some people were rich while others were desperately poor. But for most Americans these differences were much narrower than they are today. ...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy