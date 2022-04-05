NutraNomics, Inc. Announces Developments Relating To Acquisition of DHS Development dba The Plant

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has a new signed contract with a commercial real estate developer headquartered in Denver, CO, specializing in the design and building of advanced live/work/play communities, incorporating the latest technology with exceptional community design. Upon completion of buildout, this urban center development will contain 38 high-rise towers with over 10 million square feet of technologically advanced residential, retail, office, hotel/convention center, and entertainment space, along with over 2.5 million square feet of innovative parking facilities integrated with multi-modal transportation alternatives. It will accommodate 7,500 permanent residents, over 30,000 additional daytime office and retail residents, along with a 500-room, 25-story world class hotel and a 225,000 square foot next-generation convention facility with a 1,500-seat, state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor amphitheater. The entire community is 100% solar-powered via a dedicated solar farm; new landscape technology greatly reduces CO2 while increasing O2; and a bio-tech water filtering system provides a 50% reduction in water consumption. Automation, including the use of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and other advanced technologies, will provide an unparalleled experience, all situated at the foot of the 14,000-foot peaks of the majestic Colorado Rockies.

