Public Safety

19 Times Scammers Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Most Satisfying Way Possible

By Dave Stopera
 3 days ago

1. The URL scam:

I just caught this in the wild from Scams

2. The Grabaholma scam:

Scammer was asking me to "invest $300". Had to do it to 'em. from MurderedByWords

3. The ramen scam:

4. The slice scam:

5. The verification scam:

6. The endless scam:

Lovely paradox from scambaiting

7. The father scam:

I was surprised to get a message from a high school friend's father from Scams

8. The Columbus scam:

I hate when scammers don't do the smallest bit of research ahead of time from quityourbullshit

9. The property scam:

I used to live in Los Angeles. I've never owned a house. I get these texts ALL THE TIME! I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I've started replying in ways that make me giggle. from Scams

10. The business partner scam:

Well that escalated quickly (common whatsapp scam that I have been getting) from Scams

11. The new friends scam:

gotcha bitch! from scambaiting

12. The Craigslist scam:

I have suddenly been receiving lots of fake check scams, probably because I respond to all of them. This one is gold🤣 from Scams

13. The puppy scam:

Twitter: @bradchriswick

14. The Houston scam:

15. The dangerous scam:

I thought I was worth a bit more lol from Scams

16. The Dateline scam:

Dateline NBC responds to scammer in comments section from clevercomebacks

17. The MJ scam:

This one made me laugh from Scams

18. The destruction scam:

19. And, finally, the honest scam:

Is this a scam? from Scams

IN THIS ARTICLE
