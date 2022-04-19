Amy Schumer Reveals Alec Baldwin Joke The Oscars Wouldn't Let Her Tell

Amy Schumer is dishing on the jokes she wasn’t allowed to tell at the Oscars and ― spoiler alert! ― one of them targeted Alec Baldwin.

Schumer did a stand-up routine Saturday night at the Mirage in Las Vegas, her first headlining show since she became pregnant, she told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was also Schumer’s first public appearance since she co-hosted the Academy Awards on March 26 with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Of course, she discussed that experience.

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars, like I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

Schumer then told the crowd that she was “kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” she said, a reference to Smith’s role as Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic “Ali.”

“And it was just a fucking bummer,” she continued. “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

After noting that her lawyer warned her against it, Schumer made jokes about Joe Rogan and James Franco, among others.

But she fired her sharpest barb at Baldwin, who was rehearsing with a prop gun in October when it went off , killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the film “Rust.”

″‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie. More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [clock] someone.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said Regina King, not Regina Hall, co-hosted the Oscars.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.