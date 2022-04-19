ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer Reveals Alec Baldwin Joke The Oscars Wouldn't Let Her Tell

By David Moye
 1 day ago

Amy Schumer is dishing on the jokes she wasn’t allowed to tell at the Oscars and ― spoiler alert! ― one of them targeted Alec Baldwin.

Schumer did a stand-up routine Saturday night at the Mirage in Las Vegas, her first headlining show since she became pregnant, she told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was also Schumer’s first public appearance since she co-hosted the Academy Awards on March 26 with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Of course, she discussed that experience.

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars, like I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

Schumer then told the crowd that she was “kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” she said, a reference to Smith’s role as Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic “Ali.”

“And it was just a fucking bummer,” she continued. “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

After noting that her lawyer warned her against it, Schumer made jokes about Joe Rogan and James Franco, among others.

But she fired her sharpest barb at Baldwin, who was rehearsing with a prop gun in October when it went off , killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the film “Rust.”

″‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie. More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [clock] someone.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said Regina King, not Regina Hall, co-hosted the Oscars.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 12

Sarah Barry
15d ago

Some of the most mean spirited people seem to be in the entertainment business showing their true colors when on stage with their diarrhea of the mouth.

Reply
2
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
Page Six

Insiders reveal what you didn’t see after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

It was the slap seen around the world. But no one at the Dolby Theatre thought Will Smith actually meant to hit Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife at the Oscars, until Rock said out loud, “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.” Though ABC chiefs cut the sound when Smith ran on stage, the audience could clearly hear Smith shouting after he returned to his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” “We thought it was a bit,” said one Hollywood insider. “Then we heard Will yelling. You heard it so loudly in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
