An analysis of statewide data in California from 2004 to 2016 found that homicide rates for adults who live with handgun owners were twice as high compared to adults who did not. Among homicides occurring at home, adults were seven times more likely to die by homicide with a firearm at the hand of a spouse or intimate partner who owned a gun, with most of those victims being women. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

