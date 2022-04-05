ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers markets prove vital to local food economy

By Penn State
Pennsylvania farmers markets generate an estimated $100 million in sales each year, according to a new Penn State Extension analysis that provides a snapshot of farmers markets' contribution to the local food economy in the commonwealth. Using 2021 data collected from 15% of the farmers markets in Pennsylvania,...

