A completely paralysed person unable to speak or move their eyes has been able to communicate using a breakthrough brain-computer interface (BCI).The 34-year-old male patient was fitted with the device after being left in a locked-in state through amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a progressive neurodegenerative disease in which people lose the ability to move and talk. Communications devices for ALS sufferers currently rely on eye movements or facial muscles, most famously seen through Stephen Hawking’s system, however the new technology demonstrates that verbal communication may be possible for patients who no longer have any voluntary muscular control.Researchers at the...

