Congress & Courts

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.

Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.

Specifically, Mr Gaetz enquired about a lecture delivered at the US National Defence University by French economist and author Thomas Picketty entitled “Responding to China: The Case For Global Justice and Democratic Socialism”.

“Why should American taxpayers fund lectures at the National Defense University that promote socialism as a strategy to combat China?” he asked.

When Mr Austin, who oversees the entire US Department of Defence, told the Florida Republican that the NDU is an “academic institution” and said he did not know of the lecture, Mr Gaetz called his lack of knowledge about specific coursework at the school “surprising” and asked if he agreed that “embracing socialism” would not be “an effective strategy to combat China”.

He replied that he “certainly” did not agree with “embracing socialism,” at which point Mr Gaetz asked why a Defence Department academic institution would “invite people we don't agree with to evangelise views and values that we don't share” rather than “learning strategy about how to combat our enemies and make assessments that are accurate”.

The Florida Republican then began to berate Mr Austin, a retired four-star Army general, about how the Pentagon has recently had been, in his words, “blowing a lot of calls lately on matters of strategy”.

“Mr Secretary, you guys told us that Russia couldn't lose. You told us that the Taliban couldn't immediately win. And so I guess I'm wondering what in the $773bn that you're requesting today is going to help you make assessments that are accurate in the face of so many blown calls,” he said.

Mr Austin said he would let the budget request speak for itself, but Mr Gaetz did not stop badgering him about the US being “behind in hypersonics” and having “failed to deter Russia”.

“While everyone else in the world seems to be developing capabilities and being more strategic, we got time to embrace critical race theory at West Point, to embrace socialism at the National Defense University, to do mandatory pronoun training,” he said, leading the defence secretary to interject that the US military remains “the most capable” and “the most combat critical” military force in the world and “will be so going forward”.

“I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country,” the retired general said.

The Florida congressman, who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, erupted at Mr Austin: “That is so that is so disgraceful that you would sit here and conflate your failures with the failures of the uniformed service members – you guys said that, that Russia would overrun Ukraine in 36 days, you said that the Taliban would be kept at bay for months”.

“You totally blew those calls and maybe we would be better at them if the National Defense University actually worked a little more on strategy and a little less on woke-ism,” he said.

Incensed, Mr Austin shouted back: “Has it not occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we’ve done and our allies have done?”

Mr Gaetz replied that the Ukrainian forces ability to hold out against Russia was “baked into” the defence secretary’s “flawed assessment,” though he did not say how.

Comments / 1478

CommitmentToExcellence
3d ago

Gaetz never served a day in his life WTF does he know about strategy? Had there been a draft in these past 20 years of war I’d bet years salary Gaetz’s daddy would have got him out of it. Bonespurs perhaps🤔

Reply(192)
834
wayne stewart
3d ago

let me ask you a question just because we dont flaunt hypersonic missles how do you know we don't have them. as for our armed forces intellingence. wasn't it the United states that was telling everybody for weeks that russia was going to invade. when even ukraine was saying no. can i point out that according to reports the reason that Ukraine is doing as well as they are in this war is because our green beret forces taught many of these people how to fight. in cities.may i point out our military said Russia said that Ukraine would possibly hang on for quite a while. as for Afghanistan. who would have thought their president would pull a trump and steal the money and run away.

Reply(83)
414
*ucker *arlson
3d ago

The sooner those rumored child sexual charges are pressed against Gaetz, hopefully he will be convicted and locked up, the better our democracy will function. He is a textbook example of what is wrong with the Republican party.

Reply(26)
345
#Us Military#Russia#Defence Lloyd Austin#Republican#Capitol Hill#The Defence Department#Us Central Command#Pentagon#French#American#Department Of Defence#Ndu
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Republican storms off after reporter asks why she spoke at event hosted by white nationalist

An interview with Idaho’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The event was organised by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot.KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.“Are you familiar with who...
POLITICS
