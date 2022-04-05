ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency Supplies Will Be Tax Free One Weekend This Month in Texas

By Michael Gibson
 4 days ago

Spring time in East Texas brings many severe storms to the area. These storms could knock out power, take down trees and/or cause damage to your home or property. Being prepared in these types of situations is crucial. That's why later this month, you can pick up some supplies to be...

State of emergency declared in Texas as wildfires rage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an emergency order in 11 counties as rapidly growing large wildfires have burned more than 60,000 acres statewide and forced evacuations in some places. Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes destroyed in central Texas after the massive Eastland Complex fire began...
