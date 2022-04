WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Saving Grace Shelter in Williamsport houses people who are in need of emergency housing. "The average stay here is about 30 days. So our goal is to connect those who need our resources with other community resources so that they can become self-sufficient and find housing," said Valerie Fessler of the American Rescue Workers.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO