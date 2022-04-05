Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Really Did Get Married In Vegas After The Grammys

Related
Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Travis Barker Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign’s Baseball Game
Batter up! Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son Reign’s Sunday, March 20, baseball game was a star-studded event. Not only did the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s fiancé, Travis Barker, attend the sports event, according to photos obtained by Deuxmoi, but her ex Scott Disick was in the stands as well. (The former couple dated on […]
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Told Her After Being Slapped On Stage
The Oscars co-host she felt it was 'gross' that Will Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke
After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women
Ex-RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes is now under the impression that her recent absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.
Kardashian fans spot Alabama Barker, 16, wearing ‘stepmom’ Kourtney’s old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to Hulu premiere
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Internet in Stitches Over Calf Who Scares Fainting Goat in Clip: 'Too Cute'
"Aw, this is awesome," a TikToker weighed in with a comment on the clip. "I've never seen a cow so happy."
Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Responds To Faizon Love's Fake 'Drug Lord' Claims On Pusha T's 'Neck & Wrist'
Friday actor Faizon Love has a tendency to stir up controversy whenever he sits down with VladTV — or any publication for that matter. In a December 2020 interview, Love suggested JAY-Z lied in his music and was never a “drug lord” like he described. He went on to refer to the Roc-A-Fella mogul as a “puppet” in the drug game.
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Is Selling the Family’s Home: ‘It Has Become Too Much of a Burden’
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Hypebae
Former ANTM Winner Disqualified for Being an Escort
America’s Next Top Model has received some backlash throughout the years for its questionable ethos and recently, former winner Angelea Preston, revealed to Bustle that she was disqualified unjustly. Preston won Cycle 17 of ANTM after two failed attempts on Cycles 12 and 14. It was third time’s the...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Nearly One Year After Reuniting
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids. It's time to get loud because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one step closer to marriage!. Almost two decades after the superstars called it quits, the "On the Floor" singer and the Argo director are once again engaged, she confirmed via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille and Daughter Marley Show Off Their Glamorous Style in NYC
Eva Marcille brought her fashion A-game while enjoying a trip to New York with her daughter, Marley Rae Sterling. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum stunned in a couple of chic ensembles throughout the trip, as she captured in a series of recent photos on Instagram. On April 5, Eva...
Where RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Stands With Teresa Giudice After Luis Ruelas Drama
Watch: RHONJ Star Margaret Josephs Teases Table Drama With Teresa. Margaret Josephs is spilling the tea about Teresa Giudice's literal tea spilling. Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey got their first glimpse at the food fight to come in the season 12 trailer, and now, the episode featuring the explosive confrontation is upon us. E! News caught up with Margaret ahead of the April 12 episode, and it turned out she had a few choice words for her co-star during the exclusive interview.
A Mom Asked Her Sister to Stop Fostering Dogs So She Can Babysit & Reddit is Not Having It
Click here to read the full article. A mom was annoyed that her sister’s dog fostering was getting in the way of babysitting — and Reddit had thoughts. Here’s how the whole messy situation went down. The mother took to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” message board to find out if she was in the wrong about a confrontation she had with her sister. “I (38 F) have 4 kids ages 11 months, 3, 5, and 10. I love them all more than anything, but I’ll be the first to admit that our house is constant chaos and it can get...
BuzzFeed
